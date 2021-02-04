NTPC Q3 net profit up 10% to Rs 3,315 crore, to pay interim dividend

State-owned major Limited posted a 10 per cent rise in net profit for the quarter ended December 2020. Profit after tax (PAT) for Q3FY21 was Rs 3,315.34 crore, as against Rs 2,995.14 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The total income of the company during the quarter was Rs 25,268.56 crore as against Rs 24,022.62 crore in Q3 FY20, registering an increase of 5.19 per cent.

The gross of in Q3 FY21 was 65.42 billion units as against 61.21 Billion units during the corresponding period of previous year.

On nine-month basis, PAT was Rs 9,290.30 crore as against Rs 8,860.37 crore in 9M FY20.

The total income during the same period increased by 4.3 per cent to Rs 72,312 crore.

The Board of approved an interim dividend interim dividend for FY21 at 30 per cent of paid-up share capital, or Rs 3 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each.

NTPC offered a rebate on 20-25 per cent rebate on the capacity charges of the power supplied during the lockdown period. The total amount of Rs 1,363 crore has been approved by the Board for FY21.