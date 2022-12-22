NTPC ropes in GE Power India to carry R&D to reduce carbon emissions

-
ALSO READ
India still a long way from cutting its dependence on coal-fired plants
NTPC set to award first coal-fired plant in about six years: Report
India gives coal-fired plants extra 2 years to install emissions equipment
Trends show coal is here to stay despite India's renewable energy goals
Temporary shut down of power plants around Delhi helped reduce pollution
-
NTPC Ltd on Thursday said it has inked an agreement with GE Power India Limited to reduce carbon emission from its coal-fired units.
This agreement aims at partnering on research, development and engineering of technologies that will enable NTPC to reduce the amount of coal fired at units and gradually replace it by co-firing of carboneous and non-carboneous elements, the power giant said in a statement.
Carboneous elements include methanol, carbon-neutral fuel, agri-waste, biomass, while non-carboneous elements are like ammonia.
"NTPC Limited and GE Power India Limited sign MoU to reduce carbon intensity from NTPC's coal fired units. This is a first-of-a-kind step for coal fleet decarbonisation in the country," the statement said.
The collaboration is to support NTPC in co-firing biomass pellets up to 100 per cent gradually as well as enabling the co-firing of methanol.
Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya, Director Projects, NTPC Limited, said: "We are looking forward to working with GE Power India Limited as NTPC intends to minimise the carbon footprint of our 57 GW coal-based units.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 21:53 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU