NTPC ropes in GE Power India to carry R&D to reduce carbon emissions

Ltd on Thursday said it has inked an agreement with India Limited to reduce carbon emission from its coal-fired units.

This agreement aims at partnering on research, development and engineering of technologies that will enable to reduce the amount of fired at units and gradually replace it by co-firing of carboneous and non-carboneous elements, the power giant said in a statement.

Carboneous elements include methanol, carbon-neutral fuel, agri-waste, biomass, while non-carboneous elements are like ammonia.

" Limited and India Limited sign MoU to reduce carbon intensity from NTPC's fired units. This is a first-of-a-kind step for fleet decarbonisation in the country," the statement said.

The collaboration is to support NTPC in co-firing biomass pellets up to 100 per cent gradually as well as enabling the co-firing of methanol.

Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya, Director Projects, NTPC Limited, said: "We are looking forward to working with India Limited as NTPC intends to minimise the carbon footprint of our 57 GW coal-based units.

