JUST IN
'Kantara' producer Hombale Films to invest Rs 3,000 cr in film industry
Reliance industries subsidiary acquires 23.3% stake in Exyn Technologies
House panel seeks to rein in Big Tech with digital competition law
Aloke Singh to head Air India's low cost airline biz from January 1
Four CPSEs extended Rs 2,609 cr worth undue benefits to execs: CAG report
Aloke Singh to head Air India's low-cost airlines January 1
Ola Electric launches third software update for its e-scooter customers
Russia's Gazprom turns off tap, GAIL's hunt for LNG may continue for a year
Schneider Electric to invest Rs 425 crore for smart factory in Bengaluru
Sula Vineyards shares make tepid market debut; settle nearly 8% lower
You are here: Home » Companies » News
'Kantara' producer Hombale Films to invest Rs 3,000 cr in film industry
icon-arrow-left
Grievance redressal of e-comm players not up to mark: Consumer Affairs Secy
Business Standard

NTPC ropes in GE Power India to carry R&D to reduce carbon emissions

NTPC Ltd on Thursday said it has inked an agreement with GE Power India Limited to reduce carbon emission from its coal-fired units

Topics
NTPC | GE Power | Coal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NTPC Ltd receives 13 bids for minority stake sale in Green Energy arm

NTPC Ltd on Thursday said it has inked an agreement with GE Power India Limited to reduce carbon emission from its coal-fired units.

This agreement aims at partnering on research, development and engineering of technologies that will enable NTPC to reduce the amount of coal fired at units and gradually replace it by co-firing of carboneous and non-carboneous elements, the power giant said in a statement.

Carboneous elements include methanol, carbon-neutral fuel, agri-waste, biomass, while non-carboneous elements are like ammonia.

"NTPC Limited and GE Power India Limited sign MoU to reduce carbon intensity from NTPC's coal fired units. This is a first-of-a-kind step for coal fleet decarbonisation in the country," the statement said.

The collaboration is to support NTPC in co-firing biomass pellets up to 100 per cent gradually as well as enabling the co-firing of methanol.

Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya, Director Projects, NTPC Limited, said: "We are looking forward to working with GE Power India Limited as NTPC intends to minimise the carbon footprint of our 57 GW coal-based units.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NTPC

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 21:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.