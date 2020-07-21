NTPC's 1,600 MW Lara Power Project in Chhattisgarh fully operational

State-owned power giant on Monday said its 1,600 MW Lara super thermal power station in has been fully operational after 800 MW Unit-2 of the project was made fully functional.

Earlier in September, the 800 MW Unit-1 of the project was made commercially operational.

"800 MW, Unit-2 of Lara Super Thermal Power Project, has been added to Installed Capacity of the on successful completion of trial operation. With this, the total installed capacity of and NTPC group has become 51,155 MW and 62,910 MW respectively," it said in a regulatory filing.

With a total installed capacity of 62,910 MW, the NTPC Group has 70 power stations comprising 24 coal, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 1 hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 subsidiary and joint venture power stations.