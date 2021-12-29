NTPC to cut stake in renewable energy arm, hunt for strategic investors

India’s largest power generating company, the state-owned Limited will reduce its stake in its newly formed renewable energy (RE) arm as it plans to list it in the coming financial year. NTPC-Renewable Energy ltd (NREL) was incorporated in October 2020 and will spearhead the company’s plan to construct 60 Gw of renewable energy projects in this decade.

Senior executives said will commence “global roadshows” in the coming months to look for a strategic investor in NREL. “We would be open to all kinds of investors – energy utilities, financing companies, domestic and international energy players as long as they have financing backing matching our ambition of 60 Gw,” said a senior executive.

The plan as of now is to list NREL during the next fiscal, “preferably before October 2022.”



Among the key renewable energy projects that is working on currently is the mega solar power park in Khavda, Gujarat where it will set up 5 gw of solar power capacity. The company is also in the process of inviting expressions of interest for setting up 15 Gw of solar cell and module manufacturing.

It will also soon come out with a tender for energy storage of 3 Gw, which will be “technology and location agnostic”, said an executive. The company recently announced setting up ‘India’s first Green Hydrogen based Energy Storage Project’ at its Simhadri power plant in Andhra Pradesh.

Gurdeep Singh, chairman and managing director, NTPC, at a public event in June this year said NREL would be listed soon. “We should not focus on one way of raising funds. We want to soon go public for raising funds,” he said, adding that the company would add 7-8GW renewable power every year.

Apart from solar and wind power projects, NTPC is also looking to invest in green hydrogen and green methanol – cleaner fuels that are manufactured at units powered by renewable energy. Sources said the company will start a pilot of producing green hydrogen at its Vindhaychal thermal power unit in Madhya Pradesh.

NTPC builds renewable projects under two heads – engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode, in which it participates in tenders floated by the Centre and states and constructs on its own. It has constructed 1.2 Gw of solar and wind projects. The other is developer mode, where it awards renewable projects to private and procures power to sell to states. Under the developer mode, 4 Gw projects are operational and tenders for close to 3 Gw would be finalised soon.

NTPC ltd is planning to take its three subsidiary public in order to meet the target of asset monetisation worth Rs 15,000 crore, stipulated by the Centre.

Apart from NREL, the other two are - NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam ltd (NVVN) and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation ltd (NEEPCO). As part of the same plan, NTPC will also exit from its joint venture with steel major SAIL ltd – NTPC-SAILPower Company ltd as part of the monetisation plan.

The current total installed capacity of NTPC stands at 66 Gw. Of this, thermal (coal + gas) is 61 Gw, hydro 3.7 Gw, solar is 1 Gw and balance is wind.