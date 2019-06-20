NTPC to expedite training of executives using machine learning, AI

One of India’s leading public sector giant NTPC is reorienting its employee management to prepare for impending leadership crunch that it’s about to face in a couple of years. It is also restructuring several divisions to boost operational efficiency.

Several senior executives would be retiring from the company, which has prompted NTPC to expedite training of mid-level executives using machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). “NTPC would be the first such public sector undertaking in India to take up a reorienting task like this. The expenditure on skill ...