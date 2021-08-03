Nykaa files DRHP with Sebi, to raise Rs 525 crore via fresh equity

-
Beauty aggregator platform Nykaa filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Sebi. According to the DRHP, the company is raising Rs 525 crore via fresh equity. Promoters and investors will be selling upto 43.1 million equity via offer for sale.
The DRHP did not mention the total size of the IPO. According to media reports the company is planning to raise Rs 4,000 crore in the IPO and sources said the company is seeking a valuation between Rs 35,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore.
Those opting to sell via OFS include promoters Sanjay Nayar Family Trust, and investors such as TPG Growth IV, Lighthouse India Fund III, Lighthouse India III Employee Trust, JM Financial and Investment Consultancy, Sunil Kant Munjal and others.
The company stated that it intends to use the funds raised via fresh equity sale to make investments its subsidiaries, namely, FSN Brands and / or Nykaa Fashion for funding the set-up of new retail stores; for capital expenditure of Nykaa E-Retail, Nykaa Fashion and FSN Brands for funding the set-up of new warehouses; repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the company; for expenditure to enhance the visibility and awareness of our brands; and general corporate purposes
Nykaa had raised Rs 100 crore in 2020 from existing investors Steadview Capital and its valuation was then pegged at $1.2 billion.
According to the DRHP, Nykaa’s revenue from operations in the Financial Year 2021 was Rs 24,40.89 crore, which grew 38.10% from the Financial Year 2020. Its restated profit for the year in the Financial Year 2021 was Rs 61.94 crore, as compared to a restated loss of Rs 16.34 crore for the Financial Year 2020. It reported EBITDA of Rs 1,614.26 million and an EBITDA margin of 6.61% in the Financial Year 2021.
Nykaa was founded in 2012 by investment banker Falguni Nayar and today is a leading player in the online beauty aggregator segment.
As of March 31, 2021, Nykaa had a cumulative downloads of 43.7 million across all its mobile applications, said the DRHP and during the Financial Year 2021, 86.7% of its online GMV came through mobile applications.
Nykaa’s offline channel comprises 73 physical stores across 38 cities in India over three different store formats as of March 31, 2021. The company’s physical stores offer a select offering of products as well as a seamless experience across the physical and digital worlds, said the company in its DRHP.
As of March 31, 2021, Ntkaa offered approximately 2 million SKUs from 3,826 national and international brands consumers across business verticals. In the Financial Year 2021, its total GMV was Rs 40,459.8 million, which grew by 50.7% over the Financial Year 2020.
India is projected to become a Rs 1,981 billion beauty and personal care opportunity by 2025. The beauty and personal care market in India was sized at Rs 1,267 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 13% in the last 3 years. Though the market fell down to Rs 1,120 billion in 2020 as a result of reduced spending during the first Covid-19 wave, it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% to reach Rs 1,981 billion in 2025 implying a CAGR of 7.7% from the pre-Covid-19 market in 2019.
