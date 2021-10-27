Nykaa raises Rs 2,395.84 cr in anchor book allocation ahead of IPO

Beauty startup has raised Rs 2,395.84 crore in its anchor book allocation from 174 investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO). The firm allocated 21,296,397 shares at the upper price band of Rs 1,125 per equity share, it said in an exchange filing.



Some of the marquee investors include Black Rock, Fidelity, Govt of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Canada Pension Plan, T. Rowe Price, Custody Bank of Japan, Tiger Global Fund, Aberdeen New India Investment, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Government Pension Fund Global, Neuberger Berman Investment, Societe General, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, among others.





A total of Rs 2,396 crore worth of shares were available in the anchor category and a clutch of large foreign as well as domestic funds had submitted bids worth over Rs 95,000 crore.

The startup's Rs 5,300-crore IPO opens for subscription on Thursday. The price band is Rs 1,085-Rs 1,125 per share. The company will be valued at Rs 53,200 crore at the upper end of the price band.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 630 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 4,722 crore.