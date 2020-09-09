Odisha nixes Adani plan, invokes RoFR to buy AES stake in power project

JUST IN
Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

In a complete reversal of its privatisation policy, the Odisha government has decided to exercise its right of first refusal to buy out the 49 per cent equity stake held by US-based AES Corporation in Odisha Power Generation Corporation Ltd (OPGC) for Rs 1,000 crore.

The state government already owns 51 per cent stake in OPGC, which owns and operates a 1,740 mw coal-fired power plant in the state. By invoking its RoFR in August-end, the Odisha government has put a major hurdle in Adani Power’s plan to buy out AES’s stake, announced in June this year. “The Odisha ...

First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 18:01 IST

