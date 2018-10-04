Odisha's power trader Gridco to buy 40 Mw solar power from NHPC's project

Gridco, Odisha's bulk power procurer and trader has expressed interest to purchase 40 Mw from Ltd.

The hydropower generation company has proposed to set up the 40-Mw solar plant in with an investment of about Rs 1.96 billion.

The state technical committee, under the chairmanship of the energy department's secretary, has approved the proposal of

The project will come up on about 180 acres of land in the Ganjam district.

“We have sought the details of the project from regarding land and evacuation of the power. Then, we will issue the Letter of Intent for the purchase of power from the company”, said an official.

The land required for the project will be allotted by state nodal agency Idco ( Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation) and the power produced will be evacuated by Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (OPTCL).

“We will sign the (PPA) with NHPC at a rate to which will be fixed only after the calculating the cost of the components like land, evacuation of power, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) required for developing the project”, the official added.

Last year, NHPC had evinced interest for setting up a 100-200-Mw solar project in Odisha for the supply of power to so that the latter could fulfill its purchase obligation with an assured (PPA).

The central PSU has already commissioned a 50 Mw solar project in Tamil Nadu and another 50-Mw wind power project in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Betting big on solar projects, NHPC had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with (SECI) on November 30, 2015, for the development of a 250 Mw grid-connected project in a time frame of five years in association with SECI.

The hydropower generator had expressed its willingness to participate in the 1,000 Mw solar power park scheme coming up in Odisha.