Of our 1.5 bn users globally, India No. 1 market for SHAREit: MD Jason Wang

SHAREit, a file-sharing app, is a huge hit in small towns India with more than 400 million users. Earlier this year, it acquired FastFilmz, a popular video app for regional movies. Vanita Kohli-Khandekar spoke to Jason Wang, managing director, SHAREit India, and vice president for emerging markets, SHAREit Information Technology.

Edited excerpts: Tell us about SHAREit and its numbers in India. SHAREit is a 3.5-year-old firm started by Chinese techies. We have been in India right from the beginning. Of our 1.5 billion users globally, India has more than 400 million, making it the ...