Office reimagined: Some new work ways may outlast Covid-19 pandemic

Just as companies were beginning to prepare their offices for the partial or staggered return of their employees, the second Covid wave put paid to all such plans.

Now, as they look to a future that is still uncertain, chief human resource officers (CHROs) at various companies as well as HR experts say there is a realisation: That it is time to reimagine the way offices are run; the processes that go into hiring a person; the manner in which goals are set; the expectations from a leader; the policies around leave, employee compensation and performance assessment, and so on. The ...