Office spaces adapt to post-Covid world with safety on its mind

The decisions RPG Enterprises had been making for its office spaces in the last few years unwittingly prepared it for a post-Covid world. The CEAT owner had pruned several of its satellite branches and allowed employees there to work from home or anywhere else.

It had also started hotdesking — where seats were not assigned but used ad hoc by different people — which helped it give up real estate. These measures have paid off during the uncertain pandemic months where as little as 10 per cent of its workforce will be in the premises. “Flexibility is a necessity now,” ...