Oil companies now have 1,607 door-to-door fuel pumps: Petroleum Ministry

Oil Marketing (OMCs) have commissioned 1,607 Door-to-Door Delivery (DDD) mobile dispensers till now. Responding to a query in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameshwar Teli said that they are being used to deliver diesel.

"Door-to-door delivery of diesel is done through mobile dispensers for site refuelling of stationary equipment, machinery and heavy vehicles located at specific customer sites, in dedicated industrial zones, equipment operating in mines, construction sites, agricultural machinery, diesel generators, vehicles which cannot come to service stations for refuelling," Teli said.

This has been made possible after the government made amendments in Petroleum Rules 2002, and Petrol and Diesel (Regulation of Supply, Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) control order, 2005.

This was done to facilitate door-to-door delivery of diesel through mobile browsers.

The idea of initiating door-step delivery of motor fuels was floated in 2017. Some time later, IndianOil and Hindustan Petroleum had started pilot projects in this space. The initial recipients for diesel delivery were stationary installations such as telecom towers and diesel generator sets.

of fuel also required tweaking the rules under the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) --a body meant to ensure safety and security of public and property from fire and explosives.

Till now door step delivery of fuel has been restricted to diesel because it is considered less volatile and hence safer than petrol.

This step has also allowed the entry of multiple startups that are delivering diesel after buying them from OMCs. The OMCs are finding it convenient to partner with these start ups that target bulk consumers for more volumes.