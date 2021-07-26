Oil companies now have 1,607 door-to-door fuel pumps: Petroleum Ministry

-
ALSO READ
OMCs pay 73% higher excise duty even as crude oil prices decline
State OMCs spent Rs 1.96 trillion in excise duty in April-December FY21
Sick of dal-roti? Opt for delivery options that bring the restaurant home
New fuel retail outlets may rely on public sector OMCs to build networks
Don't cut fuel taxes
-
Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have commissioned 1,607 Door-to-Door Delivery (DDD) mobile dispensers till now. Responding to a query in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameshwar Teli said that they are being used to deliver diesel.
"Door-to-door delivery of diesel is done through mobile dispensers for site refuelling of stationary equipment, machinery and heavy vehicles located at specific customer sites, in dedicated industrial zones, equipment operating in mines, construction sites, agricultural machinery, diesel generators, vehicles which cannot come to service stations for refuelling," Teli said.
This has been made possible after the government made amendments in Petroleum Rules 2002, and Petrol and Diesel (Regulation of Supply, Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) control order, 2005.
This was done to facilitate door-to-door delivery of diesel through mobile browsers.
The idea of initiating door-step delivery of motor fuels was floated in 2017. Some time later, IndianOil and Hindustan Petroleum had started pilot projects in this space. The initial recipients for diesel delivery were stationary installations such as telecom towers and diesel generator sets.
Doorstep delivery of fuel also required tweaking the rules under the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) --a body meant to ensure safety and security of public and property from fire and explosives.
Till now door step delivery of fuel has been restricted to diesel because it is considered less volatile and hence safer than petrol.
This step has also allowed the entry of multiple startups that are delivering diesel after buying them from OMCs. The OMCs are finding it convenient to partner with these start ups that target bulk consumers for more volumes.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU