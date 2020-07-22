Oil marketing companies invite start-ups to deliver diesel at doorstep

In what might be the Uber-Ola moment for fuel retail in India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) are planning to rope in start-ups or FuelEnts (fuel entrepreneurs) for doorstep delivery of high-speed diesel (HSD) through mobile petrol pumps. This move is expected to help garner around Rs 9,000 crore of investments, according to industry experts.

The OMCs — Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation — have invited expressions of interest (EoIs) from start-ups that wish to be enrolled as FuelEnts. The firms that were already in the sector as ...