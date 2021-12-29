Ola Electric begins rollout of charging points for its EVs across India

SoftBank-backed Electric said it will install more than 4,000 charging points for its electric scooters across cities next year.

“Hypercharger roll out has begun across cities. At key BPCL pumps as well as residential complexes. 4000+ points up through next year,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and chief executive officer, Ola, in a tweet. “We’re installing across India and will make them operational in 6-8 weeks. Will be free for use till end June 22 for all customers.”

Electric has built its Futurefactory. At full capacity of 10 million vehicles annually, it would be the world’s largest two-wheeler factory and would handle 15 per cent of the world capacity. It is also the world’s largest factory that is entirely run by women. At full scale, it will have over 10,000 women employed.

Electric has begun deliveries for Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters. This year Ola Electric revealed its plans to set up the world’s largest electric two-wheeler charging network. It plans to provide charging solutions to all its electric two-wheeler customers. It unveiled the Ola Hypercharger Network, the charging network for its electric vehicle products starting with the Ola Scooter.

The company had said that Ola Hypercharger Network will be the widest and densest electric two-wheeler charging network in the world, with more than 100,000 charging points across 400 cities. In the first year alone, Ola is setting up over 5,000 charging points across 100 cities in India, more than double the existing charging infrastructure in the country. Ola along with its partners would set it up at an estimated cost of $2 billion over a period of five years.

Such a network is expected to help build vehicle platforms including electric motorbike, mass-market scooter and electric car. It would also help it to strengthen Ola’s ‘Mission Electric’- which urges the industry and consumers to commit to electric and ensure that no petrol two-wheelers should be sold in India after 2025.

Ola had said it will offer the most comprehensive set of charging options to its electric vehicle customers. This would be done through a combination of widely deployed high-speed Ola Hyperchargers and the home-charger that will come bundled with the Ola Scooter. Ola Hyperchargers will be widely deployed across cities and will be found in city centres and dense business districts as stand-alone towers as well as in popular locations such as malls, IT parks, office complexes and cafes, ensuring that Ola Electric customers always have a Hypercharger nearby.

The company had said Ola Hypercharger network will offer an effortless and seamless charging experience to Ola customers. They have to simply arrive at a charging location and plug their scooter into the charging point. Customers can easily monitor the charging progress in real-time on the Ola Electric app. The same app can be used to seamlessly pay for the charging as well.