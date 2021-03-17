Ola to set up cell manufacturing plant for powering Lithium-ion battery

Ola Electric is working on a plan to set up a cell manufacturing plant to power its lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery. Once executed , it could become one among the first few Indian manufacturers to do so since all the cells for the battery are currently imported.

Ola will initially source the cells for the Li-ion battery used in its soon-to-be-launched e-scooters from South Korea. The batteries are going to be made in the upcoming integrated plant near Bengaluru where the e-scooter will also be manufactured. South Korea, China, and Japan account for nearly 85 per cent of the ...