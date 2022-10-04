Ola Electric sets up experience centre in Chennai, eyes 200 by March 2023

-
ALSO READ
Ola group drives back on layoff plan for nearly 200 engineers, for now
'Would never acquire a loss-making business': Ola CEO on merger with Uber
Ola to recall 1,441 units of S1 after getting govt's rap on knuckles
Ola does a u-turn: Plans more experience centres to take count to 200
Ola Electric suspends production at Tamil Nadu plant citing maintenance
-
Electric two-wheeler maker Ola Electric has set up its first experience centre in Chennai as part of a plan to set up 200 such facilities across the country by March 2023, the company said on Tuesday.
People interested in electric vehicles would be encouraged at the experience centre and they can also avail themselves of test-rides of the company's S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters.
"Ola experience centres allow us to better understand how best we can take our products to our customers and enable their transition to EV," company CMO Anshul Khandelwal said in a company statement here.
In the wake of festive season, the company said it offers discounts up to Rs 10,000 towards purchase of Ola S1 Pro vehicle.
Positioned as the most advanced scooters, the Ola S1 and S1 Pro come with most popular MoveOS features like music playback, navigation, companion application and reverse mode, among others, the statement added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 17:49 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU