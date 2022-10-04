Ola Electric sets up experience centre in Chennai, eyes 200 by March 2023

Electric two-wheeler maker Ola Electric has set up its first experience centre in as part of a plan to set up 200 such facilities across the country by March 2023, the company said on Tuesday.

People interested in electric vehicles would be encouraged at the experience centre and they can also avail themselves of test-rides of the company's S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters.

"Ola experience centres allow us to better understand how best we can take our products to our customers and enable their transition to EV," company CMO Anshul Khandelwal said in a company statement here.

In the wake of festive season, the company said it offers discounts up to Rs 10,000 towards purchase of Ola S1 Pro vehicle.

Positioned as the most advanced scooters, the Ola S1 and S1 Pro come with most popular MoveOS features like music playback, navigation, companion application and reverse mode, among others, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)