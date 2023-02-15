Ola Electric to have 500 experience centres for customers by March

-
-
Ola Electric said on Wednesday it will expand its network by March 2023 and have 500 experience centres nationwide for people to test its scooters.
The outlets allow people to experience Ola’s electric vehicle (EV) technology and get information about its vehicles. They also enable customers to avail test rides of the S1 and S1 Pro scooters. These centres also manage post-sales care and maintenance.
With more than centres operational in major cities, the company is looking to augment its D2C (direct-to-consumer) capabilities to be even closer to consumers.
“The introduction of these physical touch points across the country have brought us much closer to our consumers than ever before,” said Anshul Khandelwal, chief marketing officer, Ola Electric. “The rapid proliferation of these centres in tier III and IV cities will help us realise the true potential of India’s ever-growing EV market.”
Catering to customers with different range requirements, Ola recently expanded its S1 portfolio to 6 models. Powered by a 2KWh, 3KWh and 4KWh battery pack, the new variants of the Ola S1 Air are now open for reservations at Rs 999. The newest variant for the Ola S1 uses a 2KWh battery and while the purchase window for the same is already open, deliveries are scheduled to begin from March 2023.
First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 16:02 IST
