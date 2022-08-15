Ola Electric to produce electric cars in India in 2024, says CEO

Softbank Group-backed Ola Electric will produce electric cars in India in 2024 with a range of up to 500 km, Chief Executive Bhavish Aggarwal said on Monday.

"This is the most ambitious car project ever undertaken in India," Aggarwal said while announcing the plans at a virtual event coinciding with India's Independence Day.

Ola 'Future Factory' in Tamil Nadu's Pochampalli will be expanded to largest EV hub in the world with a four-wheeler factory and cell plant, Aggarwal said.

OLA Electric will expand its Future Factory at Pochampalli into one of India’s largest auto hubs. New facilities include a 100-acre lithium ion cell plant, 200 acres EV car plant and an additional 40 acres for the EV scooter plant.

OLA's EV Ecosystem consists of three plants. OLA scooter factory will produce 10 million scooters a year, OLA car Factory will produce 1 million cars per year and OLA Gigafactory will produce 100 GWh cells per year, said Aggarwal about his future plans.

