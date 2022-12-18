Ola enters CV space to take on tatas and M&M, launch e-three-wheelers

Electric is set to enter the commercial vehicle space with the launch of electric small commercial vehicles (eSCV) both on four-wheelers and three-wheelers. This will bring the firm head on with the country’s two top commercial vehicle giants, Tata Motors and . The Tatas had announced the launch electric Ace EV (four wheel eSCV) this May, and are expected to make deliveries shortly. M&M is the dominant player in the three-wheeler eSCV segment with Mahindra Treo.