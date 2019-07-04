Ola expands global footprint, gets London licence to take on Uber

India-born Ola has got permission to operate in London, allowing the cab-hailing company to take on its US-based rival, Uber, in a coveted market.

Ola said on Thursday that it had received a private hire vehicle (PHV) operator licence from 'Transport for London', a local government body responsible for the transport system in Greater London, England. But the company said that it has not yet decided the date of the launch of its services there.

“London is one of the world’s most iconic cities and hosts a progressive mobility environment. We couldn't be more excited to bring Ola to London in the time ahead,” said an Ola spokesperson. “We are looking forward to building world-class mobility offerings for London, by collaborating with drivers, riders, the government and local authorities. Londoners will hear more from us closer to our launch in the city, as we get ready to serve them.”

Ola has been steadily expanding its presence across the UK since its entry into the region in August 2018. Sources at the company said that it has been recognised for its collaborative approach, working with national governments and local authorities, to help solve transport mobility issues in innovative and meaningful ways. In the UK, Ola is the only app that offers black cabs and private hire vehicles (PHVs), giving both the driver-partners as well as the users, more choice, said an official at the firm.

The SoftBank-backed company in March unveiled its services in three cities in the UK — Liverpool, Birmingham, and Reading — after obtaining the ‘taxi and private hire’ licences from the local councils. Ola is now present in 7 cities in the UK. The Bengaluru-headquartered company is planning to launch in more cities across North England and the Midlands in the coming months.

As a part of its pledge to empower drivers on the platform, Ola had said in March that it offered the highest share of revenue, charging just 10 per cent commission to black cabs and 15 per cent to PHVs, compared with 25 per cent charged by competitors.

Founded in 2011 by Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati, Bengaluru-headquartered Ola now has a presence in 150 cities across India, UK, Australia and New Zealand. It currently serves more than 150 million users and does over a billion rides annually. The firm has raised $3.8 billion so far from global investors including SoftBank. It aims to create over 2 million livelihood opportunities in the mobility ecosystem by 2022.

Though Ola is expanding fast globally, it had to face hurdles in Karnataka, the state where it is based out of. This month it was reported that Karnataka Transport Department has directed ride-hailing Ola and to withdraw car-pooling feature from their mobile applications immediately. In March, the Karnataka government had banned the Olas' services for six months in the state, after the state transport department found that the firm was operating bike taxis ‘illegally’.