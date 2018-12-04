Ola in talks to raise $500 mn, not keen on SoftBank leading fresh round

As it rapidly expands to newer global markets, home-grown cab hailing major is learnt to be in talks with some of its existing as well as new investors to raise up to $500 million, according to senior industry sources privy to this development.

Sources added that even though SoftBank, the largest investor in the Bengaluru-based company, had shown interest in leading the round, the cab-hailing firm was not keen to pursue that option. Instead, it is learnt to be in favour of raising a fresh round from Chinese investment firm or even DST Global, one of the persons cited above said. "There is a high chance of Sachin Bansal (Flipkart co-founder and former chairman) participating in this round," the person added.

At present, is the largest investor in Ola, with around 26 per cent shareholding in the company. Any future investment will take the Japanese conglomerate's stake to a level that will be enough for the investment firm to influence special resolutions, including mergers and acquisitions. Among the other key shareholders, Tiger Global and hold close to 16 per cent and 10.5 per cent, respectively, in

In May 2017, just before the $1.1 billion fund-raise, is learnt to have given its founder and more voting rights through a special resolution. This says that under any circumstance, the shareholding of founders will not drop below 10 per cent (from the current 12.3 per cent), and that any investor buying more than 10 per cent share capital in the firm needs an explicit approval from the founders. The spokesperson of Ola could not be reached for the company's official comment on this development.

One of the reasons why Ola is in need of going for a fresh funding round is its aggressive expansion in the global market. The company, which is fighting fiercely with rival Uber in the Indian market, has already forayed into a few cities in the UK, which was followed by its launch in Australia. More recently, last September, the Bhavish Aggarwal-led company entered New Zealand, launching its operations in three cities -- Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington.