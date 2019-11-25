Ola makes inroads into India's hinterlands with bike taxi service

At a time when metropolitan cities are considered to be large markets for the cab industry, Ola Bike, the micro-mobility service of the ride-hailing firm, is quietly tapping India’s hinterland. It is offering this service in small towns and cities as it is witnessing huge demand for its bike taxis in these markets. Ola Bike service is currently present in 200 cities and towns.

The SoftBank-backed company said 80 per cent of these markets are small towns, with a population of less than 10 lakh. Around four out of every 10 Ola Bike trips are taken in small towns. Ola, which ...