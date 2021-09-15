Ola restarts e-scooter sales after website glitch, bookings on app only

-
ALSO READ
Ola Electric defers e-scooter sale to September 15 due to website glitch
Ola's electric scooter receives 100,000 bookings within first 24 hours
Ola Electric launches Ola S1 scooter, prices start at Rs 99,999
Ola e-scooter to start at Rs 85,000; eyes 50% of two-wheeler market
Ola nears 'tryst with destiny'; rivals prepare for e-scooter battle
-
Ola Electric, which had to defer e-scooter sales due to a website glitch last week, opened the purchase of Ola S1 and S1 Pro on Wednesday. The purchase is available exclusively on the Ola app and the process is completely digital.
Ola is starting sales in batches and prioritising users based on their dates of reservation. Everyone who reserved their scooter is being notified about their purchase window by email, SMS and app. They can buy the scooter anytime after the purchase window opens. Customers can choose their colour and variant. It has the S1 (Rs 99,999) and S1 Pro (Rs 1,29,999) e-scooter models. The advance payment towards S1 and S1 Pro is Rs 20,000. No other payment needs to be made at this moment.
“Everyone who hasn't reserved the scooter yet, can do it now for Rs 499 on the Ola app,” said the company. “Deliveries will begin in October 2021.”
Customers will be notified of estimated tentative delivery dates within 72 hours of purchase.
Last week, the SoftBank-backed firm faced technical difficulties in making the website live for the purchase of its e-scooters. Ola had planned the sale from 6 pm on September 8. This was part of its plan to skip the physical store model and go completely digital. However, the company was not successful in providing this first-of-its-kind digital purchase journey as the sale window did not open and people had to wait for hours. A lot of customers vented their frustration on social media platforms for not being able to buy the product.
Last month, Ola Electric took the wraps off its maiden e-scooter offerings - the S1 and S1 Pro - for a commercial launch. With prices starting from Rs 99,999 (excluding state government incentives, registration fee, and insurance cost), Bhavesh Aggarwal, co-chairman and group chief executive officer, had said the e-scooters are designed and engineered in India for the world and will deliver the best scooter experience to the consumer.
Ola is now in direct competition with electric two-wheeler makers, such as Ather Energy, Hero Electric, Bajaj's Chetak, and TVS Motor Company.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU