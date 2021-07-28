Ola rewards employees with Rs 400-cr stocks, expands ESOP pool to Rs 3k cr

-
ALSO READ
Ola's electric scooter receives 100,000 bookings within first 24 hours
Ola e-scooter to start at Rs 85,000; eyes 50% of two-wheeler market
Ola Electric to set up world's largest EV two-wheeler charging network
Temasek, Warburg Pincus, Bhavish Aggarwal invest $500 mn as Ola plans IPO
Ola ropes in ABB to deploy robots at its electric scooter factory
-
SoftBank-backed mobility firm Ola, announced expansion of its employee stock options (ESOP) pool to Rs 3000 crore. Ola is also allocating an additional Rs 400 crore worth of stocks to employees in the run up to its IPO. The allocation rewards Ola’s high impact employees and will lead to long term wealth creation for them.
“At Ola, we’re focused on creating the industries of tomorrow with the ambition to build globally competitive, high impact businesses at global scale,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola’s Founder. “Our expanded ESOP programme, along with the fresh stock allocation of Rs 400 crore, enables our key talent to participate in the long term wealth creation opportunities generated by their innovations and the impact they create. “
Aggarwal said this will also reinforce their sense of ownership and align their growth with that of the company as it continues to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable mobility.
Over the last several months Ola said it has seen strong recovery in its ride hailing business as customers look for safer ways to move. Ola has invested significant resources in customer safety including frequent fumigation, temperature checks and more, cementing its position as the consumer’s preferred mobility choice.
Many companies in India are offering wealth creation opportunities for their employees amid the pandemic.
In February, Walmart-owned digital payments firm PhonePe distributed ESOPs (employee stock ownership plans) worth $200 million (about Rs 1500 crore) among its 2,200 employees. This was done after the company had raised $700 million in primary capital at a post-money valuation of $5.5 billion from the existing Flipkart investors, including Tiger Global, led by Walmart.
This month Flipkart offered a wealth creation opportunity under which its employees will have the option to liquidate their vested Esops (employees stock ownership plan) under the buyback worth Rs 600 crore. The option was provided at a time when the Bengaluru-based firm raised $3.6 billion in funding from global investors at a valuation of $37.6 billion.
Also, B2B commerce unicorn Moglix completed an employee stock option buyback programme worth $3 million, in which employees could sell up to 25 per cent of their vested shares. The company also expanded its ESOP pool further by $10 million to include more than 300 employees under the programme.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU