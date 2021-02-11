Ola to deploy ABB automation solutions for rollout of electric scooters

-
Ola on Thursday announced its partnership with ABB for the depolyment of robotic and automation solutions at its electric scooter factory in India that is expected to be operational in a few months.
Ola will use the ABB’s automation solutions in its factory’s key manufacturing process lines, including its painting and welding lines, while the ABB robots will be deployed extensively for the battery and motor assembly lines.
"The use of ABB’s robots and automation solutions will ensure remote digital connectivity and monitoring of the robots that will ride on Ola’s proprietary AI engine and tech stack," the company said in a statement.
Ola’s factory will have an initial annual capacity of around 2 million units and will create around 10,000 jobs, serving as the company’s global manufacturing hub for both India and international markets.
“We are delighted to bring on board ABB, a global leader in robotics, machine automation and digital services. It's solutions will be riding on Ola’s own proprietary AI engine and tech stack embedded in our scooter mega-factory. We are bringing in global expertise and stitching up partnerships that will help us build out our factory in record speed and roll out the first of our electric scooters in the coming months,” Ola's group CEO and chariman Bhavish Aggarwal said.
“We are privileged to be an end to end partner of OLA Electric and contribute to the EV vision of this pathbreaking company and of our nation. ABB’s sustainable robotics automation solutions will complement the vision to build this mega factory to further the EV journey of our country, Sanjeev Sharma, managing director of ABB India said in a statement.
