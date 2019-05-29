Ola to Urban Ladder: More hits than misses in Ratan Tata's start-up bets

Earlier this month, when Ratan Naval Tata (RNT) invested an undisclosed sum in Ola Electric, this was the second time he was backing the fledging electric vehicle (EV) business. He had first invested in Mission: Electric as the experimental programme by Ola was then termed, for deploying EVs and infrastructure, in 2017.

Till date, Tata, also chairman-emeritus at Tata Sons) has invested in 43 start-ups. These include high-growth companies such as Ola, Paytm, Lenskart, UrbanClap and Urban Ladder. Nearly half of these have gone on to raise follow-on funding, a key measure of success ...