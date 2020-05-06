OMC earnings to take 10-27% hit as govt raises duties, bars fuel price hike

The decision by the government to raise duties on petrol and diesel and not now allow marketing to increase retail prices will squeeze the marketing margins of marketing by about 64 per cent. Analysts expect gross marketing margins to still be around Rs 7 a litre on the two fuel.

The reason the squeeze is so high is because the had not passed on the benefits of lower global petroleum prices to consumers. At one point, the gross marketing margin was high at Rs 19. The cut in marketing margin has happened at a time when strong marketing margins were the only saving grace for their earnings. The refining margins have continued to remain subdued with plunging demand and retail sales volumes taking a major beating in the back of Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Not surprising, analysts are cutting OMC earnings estimates by 10-27 per cent for FY21. With the government move, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Indian Corporation corrected up to 5.68 per cent on the bourses on Wednesday

“The tax hike could result in higher working capital outflow for the oil marketing companies, which will partly offset the working capital savings from lower inventory costs,” said Vikas Halan, senior vice-president, corporate finance, Moody’s Investors Service.

Notably this is the second time since March that government has hiked not passing on benefits of low oil prices to consumers.

A report by ICICI Securities indicated net marketing margin would decline to Rs 2.3-4.4 a litre after the current hike assuming volume fall of 62-32 per cent due to the lockdown. “We estimate first quarter gross auto fuel marketing margin at Rs 9.9 a litre and net margin at Rs 5.4-7.4 a litre,” it said. Net margins are arrived after removing certain other expenses.

Analysts at ICICI Securities were no longer confident of net marketing margin being Rs2.5-3 a litre in FY21. In fact, they have cut the target prices for by 16-34 per cent.

Email queries sent to IndianOil and HPCL spokespersons remained unanswered.

On refining margins, the outlook had already been weak. The benchmark Singapore GRM had averaged at $1.2 a barrel during March quarter versus $3.2 in March 2019 quarter and $1.6 in the December quarter. The refining margins have fallen further in the June quarter. Analysts data suggests that April benchmark averaged at negative $1, and May also could suffer from a volatile oil price scenario.

Volumes also continued to be impacted led by lockdown in the back of Covid-19 disruption. Experts feel that though with falling crude prices and looking at the fiscal challenges faced by the government, while hike is on expected lines, it could have been better if it was done once the demand had fully recovered. So long volumes continue to be low; net earnings impact would now be negative said analysts at Emkay Global who say outlook from here depends on how quickly lockdown is lifted.