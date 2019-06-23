On lookout for an investor, analysts see turnaround concerns for Suzlon

With $172-million foreign currency convertible bonds due next month, Suzlon is once again scouting for fresh investors.

Industry analysts, however, said this was not the first time Suzlon was attempting to get its act right. There are fears that the stress in the wind sector is expected to thwart any turnaround for the company. “Turnaround of any stressed assets in the wind sector will take time, as we do not see the sector see an improvement in medium-term due to tariff caps and limited availability of financially viable wind resource areas,” said Ratnam Raju, associate ...