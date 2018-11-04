One inbox, several staff: A startup's solution to managing multiple e-mails

US-based rental property management firm Vacasa used Google groups to manage its support e-mails but soon started facing difficulty in establishing who had to start working on an e-mail when it arrived. With help from Hiver, the firm turned its support@e-mail account into a shared inbox right inside Gmail.

Without the hassle of switching between accounts, the firm could assign e-mails and with better transparency and ease. Bengaluru-based Hiver, a shared inbox management solution, two weeks back raised $4 million in Series A round of funding from Kalaari Capital and Kae ...