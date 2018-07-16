OnePlus 6 red variant goes on sale at Amazon; here are best Prime Day deals

India on July 16 announced the sale in which the online e-commerce platform is offering discounts, cashback offers, no cost equal monthly instalments scheme and exchange offers on a wide range of products to its Prime membership subscribers. The online shopping portal is also offering a 10 per cent instant discount to HDFC Bank credit and debit card holders and 10 per cent cashback on loading the balance in the Pay wallet.

Here are some of the deals to look out for in the sale:

OnePlus 6 Amber Red variant

edition

Announced earlier this month, the variant is identical to the mirror black edition but features a bright glossy red colour outlook. It features the same innards and technical specifications too. Priced at Rs 39,999, the phone is available only in the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In sale, Amazon is also offering up to Rs 2,000 additional exchange value, along with zero-cost EMI that removes interest component from regular EMIs, on the OnePlus 6.

Honor smartphones

Amazon is offering up to Rs 6,000 off on select Honor-branded smartphones, along with a no-cost EMI scheme and exchange offers. Interestingly, the yesteryear's flagship – the Honor View10 – is also part of the sale and is currently priced at Rs 29,999 before any discounts, cashbacks or any other offer. The other two devices listed for sale in are the Honor 7x and the Honor 7C.

Vivo Nex

Vivo is to launch its flagship smartphone Nex in India on July 19. However, the e-commerce portal has already listed the product and is offering an assured Rs 1,000 off as Amazon Pay balance to customers who register their interest for the smartphone during

Acer Nitro 15.6-inch gaming notebook

The premium gaming laptop from the stable of Acer is currently available at Rs 72,990, down from the original price of Rs 99,999. The gaming laptop is powered by Intel 8th Generation Core i7 processor, mated with 8GB RAM, 1TB hard disk, 128GB SSD and a discreet 4GB Nvidia GTX 1050Ti graphic card.

Amazon Fire Stick



The Fire stick, an internet-tethering-cum-wireless streaming device from Amazon, is currently available at Rs 2,799, down from the original price of Rs 3,999.