How OnePlus powered its way into No.1 slot in premium smartphone market

OnePlus has emerged as the top smartphone brand in India’s fast-growing premium phone market, outstripping stalwarts like Samsung and Apple. The five-year-old Chinese brand’s assent to the summit comes after a year of astounding rise — often growing by over 200 percent a quarter.

Since its launch in India, OnePlus handsets have been considered to be value-for-money. But the brand’s winning formula — apart from its great software and hardware — has been in its ability to retain old customers and bring new ones on board — mostly from the iOS ...