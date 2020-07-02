JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray

Biocon to invest $200 million on capital expenditure in current fiscal
Business Standard

ONGC, Oil India: Post rally investors need to exercise caution

As outlook for crude oil realisation and volumes is muted, and gas prices down, FY21 earnings will take a hit

Topics
oil and gas | Oil Prices | Crude Oil

Ujjval Jauhari 

ONGC and Oil India shares gained up to 1.7 per cent on Thursday as crude oil prices rose on the back of lower US oil inventories. The two stocks have gained 32-34 per cent from their March lows, as oil prices rebounded from under-$20 per barrel to over $40 now.

While market sentiment has improved and recovery in oil prices bode well for the state-owned oil and gas producers, investors need to be cautious. The March quarter (Q4) performance has been weak, and June quarter is likely to see the impact of Covid-19 disruption. For FY21 too, analysts don’t expect significant growth in ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Thu, July 02 2020. 19:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU