Online Ayurveda consultancy platform NirogStreet raises $4 mn in funding

NirogStreet, an online platform for Ayurveda doctor consultancy, has raised $4 million in funding from UAE-based CE Ventures and Japan's ICMG Partners. The company said it has made Robin Jha its co-founder for its operations in India and abroad.

The series-B funding round also saw participation from Gokul Rajaram, board member at Coinbase and Pinterest; Wavemaker partners, Samir Kumar; Anuj Srivastava, Founder at Livspace; Rajeev Kannan, Management Executive officer at Sumitomo, Singapore; Suresh Vasudevan, CEO of Sysdig USA; Ramakant Sharma, Co-founder of Livspace, Andy Hwang, Ex Google Executive, Ashutosh Sinha, former CEO at Morgan Stanley , Dr. Kyohei Takano, a Tokyo based Gynecologist, Arup Dutta, VP of Global Quantitative Equity at Mackenzine Investments and Lalit Mittal, Head, Livspace Interior Business.

The funds will be used for service and product offerings and to strengthen operations.

“We are confident that our continuous efforts in mainstreaming Ayurveda have started mainstream conversations, rebuilt perceptions and reassured on the fact that this most effective and ancient medicine science is a gift from India for the world,” said Ram N Kumar, Founder & CEO of

Tushar Singhvi, Deputy CEO and Head of Investments, Crescent Enterprises commented, "We are excited to embark on this journey with The company has demonstrated the immense value and opportunity within the Ayurveda market, which is projected to reach $9.5 billion by 2024, as well as the limitless possibilities that tech-enabled solutions can offer.

"

Gen Funahashi, CEO at Japan Based Venture Capital, ICMG Partners, said, “ is not just a simple Ayurveda E-commerce platform, it brings much more value to the industry than that. I believe that NirogStreet directly addresses many shortcomings of the current Ayurveda industry.”