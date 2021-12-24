Online Ayurveda consultancy platform NirogStreet raises $4 mn in funding

-
ALSO READ
With Zomato's offering, fresh fundraising via IPOs set to hit 14-year high
Language learning platform Instrucko raises $1 mn in pre-series A round
Plug-and-play firm Quickshift raises $770,000 from Anicut Angel, Axilor
Bhavin Turakhia's email startup Titan raises $30 mn, valued at $300 mn
StockGro raises $5 mn in pre-series A round, to use funds to get more users
-
NirogStreet, an online platform for Ayurveda doctor consultancy, has raised $4 million in funding from UAE-based CE Ventures and Japan's ICMG Partners. The company said it has made Robin Jha its co-founder for its operations in India and abroad.
The series-B funding round also saw participation from Gokul Rajaram, board member at Coinbase and Pinterest; Wavemaker partners, Samir Kumar; Anuj Srivastava, Founder at Livspace; Rajeev Kannan, Management Executive officer at Sumitomo, Singapore; Suresh Vasudevan, CEO of Sysdig USA; Ramakant Sharma, Co-founder of Livspace, Andy Hwang, Ex Google Executive, Ashutosh Sinha, former CEO at Morgan Stanley , Dr. Kyohei Takano, a Tokyo based Gynecologist, Arup Dutta, VP of Global Quantitative Equity at Mackenzine Investments and Lalit Mittal, Head, Livspace Interior Business.
The funds will be used for service and product offerings and to strengthen operations.
“We are confident that our continuous efforts in mainstreaming Ayurveda have started mainstream conversations, rebuilt perceptions and reassured on the fact that this most effective and ancient medicine science is a gift from India for the world,” said Ram N Kumar, Founder & CEO of NirogStreet.
Tushar Singhvi, Deputy CEO and Head of Investments, Crescent Enterprises commented, "We are excited to embark on this journey with Nirogstreet. The company has demonstrated the immense value and opportunity within the Ayurveda market, which is projected to reach $9.5 billion by 2024, as well as the limitless possibilities that tech-enabled solutions can offer.
"
Gen Funahashi, CEO at Japan Based Venture Capital, ICMG Partners, said, “NirogStreet is not just a simple Ayurveda E-commerce platform, it brings much more value to the industry than that. I believe that NirogStreet directly addresses many shortcomings of the current Ayurveda industry.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU