Online classifieds Quikr planning IPO in 2021, says founder Pranay Chulet

Online classifieds start-up Quikr is preparing for a public market offering in 2021, a top company executive said, joining a list of a select few top Indian internet start-ups that are looking to go public in the coming years.

PolicyBazaar, Nazara Technologies, Delhivery, and ReNew Power are some of the start-ups in India who are at different stages of preparation for a public float, according their own admissions or media reports. Last month, IRCTC, a travel booking platform and a subsidiary of Indian Railways, filed its prospects with regulators for an IPO. “We are ...