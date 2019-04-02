Online grocery game play: Can the segment avoid consolidation for long?

In March alone, India’s top two grocery e-commerce firms saw mega funding rounds. Grofers received fresh money from SoftBank Vision Fund, the largest investor in the world, and market leader BigBasket got the backing of Alibaba and a bunch of new investors who together put around $150 million.

Both were late-stage series-F rounds. Squarely put, the space is now defined by four camps: BigBasket, Grofers, Amazon Pantry (including Prime Now, a two-house delivery service) and Flipkart Supermart. The last two are offerings by large horizontal marketplaces which have shown unwavering ...