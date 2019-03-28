Online marketplace to quench global thirst for India's rich and dark coffee

As consumers in developed markets increasingly sip Indian coffee, an online marketplace for India’s own rich and dark varieties is the government’s latest bet to help more than 360,000 coffee farmers and improve the brand recognition of Indian produce globally.

The government’s latest foray into the online space makes abundant use of complex blockchain technology to establish traceability for every sack of Indian coffee being sold domestically and abroad and seeks to directly connect global buyers with growers. Launched on Thursday, the app-based marketplace is ...