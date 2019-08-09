Online pharmacy 1 MG to deliver medicines in rural areas through CSCs

Online pharmacy and healthtech platform 1 MG has joined hands with the government to extend its services to people in rural areas through Common Service Centres (CSCs) across the country.

CSCs are small kiosks with a computer and internet connection, mandated to offer various e-governance services to rural dwellers. About 100,000 such centres have come up since the launch of the scheme in 2013.

With the new tie-up, anyone coming to a CSC will be able to place online orders for prescription-based medicine. The partnership is an extension of a 2016 tie-up to deliver essential medicines through CSC centers.

“We have collaborated with 1 MG for the sale of prescription based medicines. This will give citizens access to essential medicines, and eventually, will be a major determinant of better health outcomes,” said Dinesh Kumar Tyagi, chief executive officer (CEO), CSC e-Governance Services India, which manages the CSC network.

“Through this engagement, the digital highway has started connecting them to the highest quality today. Enabled by broadband and a computer, and powered by the entrepreneurial zeal of the local VLEs in these communities, this is a perfect model to scale affordable high quality access,” said Prashant Tandon, co-founder and CEO, 1 MG.