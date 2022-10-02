JUST IN
Massive growth in reels in past two years, says Meta's Ajit Mohan
We have sold 50% of Mumbai inventory: Puravankara CEO Abhishek Kapoor
There's a sea change in public sector cloud in India: AWS' Rahul Sharma
We've moved away from being a founder-run company: BharatPe's Suhail Sameer
India a key hub for rolling out products globally: Fiserv Global president
Followed due process to get fair valuation for amalgamation: Tata Steel CFO
Can Roche stay ahead of the competition in the next 125 years?
India's Covid vaccination programme stunning: Roche's Hoffmann, Duschmale
We should go public when the time is right: OYO Hotels' Steve Albrechts
After IL&FS & Covid, NBFCs have ceded space to pvt credit funds: N Dhedhi
You are here: Home » Companies » Q&A
Lenders for Srei group companies accept EoI by AM Mining India
Business Standard

Only our India hub has SAP's full product portfolio: SAP Labs India MD

'SAP, it's about retaining talent because, being a product company, we cannot have people staying with us for just a year or so'

Topics
SAP Labs India | SAP | IT Industry

Shivani Shinde 

Only our India hub has SAP's full product portfolio: SAP Labs India MD
Sindhu Gangadharan, managing director and senior vice-president, SAP Labs India

SAP Labs India’s managing director and senior vice-president, Sindhu Gangadharan, has been with the company for 22 years. Her tenure at SAP Labs, which will complete 25 years in India next year, is also a lesson on how companies engage with employees as they traverse through their personal journeys. In an interview with Shivani Shinde, she talks about what binds her to SAP, the importance of SAP Labs’ India hub, its tech offerings, and the way ahead. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on SAP Labs India

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 18:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.