Only T&D exempt, transactions between power utilities may attract GST: AAR

The Tamil Nadu-based authority for advance rulings (AAR) has ruled that only the distribution and transmission segments of the electricity sector are exempt from the goods and services tax (GST) and a transaction between two utilities could come under the indirect tax depending on its nature.

The issue was regarding the applicability of GST to inter-company transactions between the applicant, Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO Ltd) and Transmission Corporation Limited (TANTRANSCO Ltd), both subsidiaries of Electricity Board Limited (TNEB).

AAR held that GST is applicable to the following supplies from TANGEDCO to TANTRANSCO: operation and maintenance material used in the regular day-to-day functioning, transfer of assets and movement and deployment of employees, said Harpreet Singh, partner at KPMG.

Besides, GST will also be levied on application for releasing electricity connection, rental charges against metering equipment, testing fee for meters, transformers, capacitors, labour charges for shifting of meters or shifting of service lines and charges of duplicate bill.

However, GST will not be imposed on fund transactions between the by way of repayment of existing loans, or availment of fresh loans without any interest component.

GST will also not apply to income from transmission charges, scheduling and systems operating charges, reactive energy charges received from open access consumers by the applicant and adjusted through payable to TANTRANSCO in TANGEDCO's bank account.

Singh cautioned the electricity to document the exact nature of transaction between related entities. "Any incorrect nomenclature, accounting entry could result in GST liability,” he said.

Singh said unless it is proved to the satisfaction of the tax authorities that the transaction was pure financial support, the chances of litigation cannot be ruled out.