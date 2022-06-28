Position of power: Akash Ambani moves from open office to Jio corner room

He opted for the open office on the seventh floor of Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai, shunning a cabin. Of course, the meeting rooms on the floor have come in handy whenever there was any need for closed-door conversation.

Meet Akash Ambani, who loves both cricket and football (he’s a co-owner of IPL team Mumbai Indians) and is an Arsenal fan. Sunil Gavaskar’s bat of the 1983 World Cup fame is Akash’s prized possession.

The 30-year-old Brown University graduate and the elder son of will now lead from the front at as chairman.

As chief strategy officer at Jio, has already been deeply engaged with the digital and 4G business. With Tuesday’s announcement, he takes over the reins of the company from his father as part of a long-drawn succession plan.

One of his colleagues recalls how after Jio hit a milestone in subscriber numbers, Akash hugged and backslapped his young team members in a gesture of appreciation. When it comes to seniors, especially his father’s associates, he remembers to affix a ‘ji’ while addressing them.

Even as all eyes are on Akash now, he has been part of most big decisions in the company over the years.

According to a person who should know, for over six years, Akash has worked closely in sales, marketing and revenue side of the business. ‘’He’s not just interested in technology, but has a good hold over core business matters,’’ the person says.

As for the company’s digital push, insiders say that Akash spearheaded the ambitious Next smartphone venture from the Jio-Google stable.

He was also a lead member of the crack team when Reliance was negotiating major deals to bring in Meta, Google, Intel amongst others as equity partners for Jio Platforms.

Whether it was the acquisition of American tech firm Radisys or music platform Saavn, artificial intelligence company Haptic or drone player Asteria, Akash’s inputs mattered, people in the know say.

His management style is quite like his father’s. “He is punctual in meetings, polite and inspires people to work collaboratively. He works hard and can bring the team together,” according to a colleague.

Akash, along with his wife Shloka, may be closely followed in the social media, but this Ambani scion is quite media shy. A feature in Vogue some years ago may have been a rare media outing for him. And then there are some exceptions. He’s often seen giving comments during IPL matches when Mumbai India is playing or at an auction for new players.

The Reliance AGM is yet another occasion when Akash has been seen and heard. This time around, he will speak from the position of power.