Operated 500 international flights till September 27, says GoAir

Budget carrier on Monday said it has operated a total of 500 international flights, including 60 services under various air bubble pacts and21 flights under the Vande Bharat Mission, to various destinations till September 27.

started repatriation flights from June and gradually ramped up its operations with a combination of Vande Bharat Mission flights, private international charters and air bubble operations, the airline said in a statement.

These flights repatriated over 80,651 stranded Indians from the Gulf countries to Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Goa, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kochi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kannur, Bhubaneshwar, Kochi, Amritsar, Tiruchirappalli and Gaya, it said.

As part of the air bubble operations, has operated flights from Dubai to Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi and Kannur in India, it added.

"We are pleased to continue our endeavours towards repatriation efforts - be it Vande Bharat Mission, international private charters or Air Bubble operations, as we continue to bring Indian citizens back home," said GoAir Chief Executive Officer Kaushik Khona.

The airline said its international charters originated from the Gulf countries for domestic destinations such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Goa, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kochi, Amritsar, Tiruchirappalli and Gaya, among others.

