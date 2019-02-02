Oracle seeks to strengthen client base in country with India-first products

Software major is looking to deepen its relationship with Indian customers by launching a number of India-first products, improving its client base, and is also working with local start-ups as the company gears up to launch its data center services this year.

“ has large client relationships across sectors that have existed for over 25 years and these relationships will be enhanced with our data centre offering,” said Shailendra Kumar, MD of India. “Discussions are underway with clients to start testing and development with Not just on the enterprise side, we are also speaking to start-ups, SMBs and government clients.”

India is the firm’s sixth largest market, globally. In the past four years, the company has doubled its customer base in India to around 15,000 (around the same time it started delving into the data center opportunity).

The increased focus on client was led by the launch of a number of India-first products and services, as well as setting up a new customer advisory board meant to specifically engage with Indian clients.

For example, SBI was the first to globally deploy Oracle’s Cloud at Customer solution, and now four out of every five banks in India use it, added Kumar.

Oracle Digital Hub, launched in India in 2017, was the first such centre in the APAC region, to cater to the country’s high potential SMB sector. Post its success, Oracle opened other such hubs in Singapore and Australia, to name a few. Oracle’s Global Startup Ecosystem programme was also piloted in India before its global launch.

Oracle has around 38,000 strong employee base in India making it among the largest global employers in the country with a major chunk of their core developer base coming from India.

The California-headquartered company is already in the process of getting the cloud empanelment from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said Kumar. While there are already a number of public cloud players in the Indian market like AWS, IBM, and even Indian ones such as Net Magic and CTRLS, Kumar believes Oracle’s technology offerings and client engagement will together give it an edge in this market.

By the end of this year, the company plans to open data centres in additional regions of Australia, Europe, Japan, South Korea, India, Brazil, West Asia and the US to support public sector and defence customers.