ORAI raises Rs 6.5 crore in pre-series A funding round led by IPV

Conversational AI platform ORAI has raised Rs 6.5 crore in a pre-Series A Round led by Inflection Point Ventures, one of India’s largest angel investment platforms. The funds raised will be utilised in expansion of sales & marketing, to capture larger markets, product development and enhancements, and towards R&D.

ORAI offers 100 per cent automation powered by AI with all the advanced features in a single bot that does all the work related to customer support, customer outreach, customer engagement, marketing, sales support, and post-sales services. The platform has also introduced WhatsApp commerce, where automating business conversations over WhatsApp with the power of AI.

Vinay Bansal, founder & CEO, Inflection Point Ventures, says, “AI driven chatbot has witnessed an upsurge in demand as it helps business to grow and function holistically. Similarly, ORAI has evolved exponentially as a robust AI conversational platform catering to 14 sectors including healthcare, real estate, education, automobile among others. We at IPV look forward to supporting ORAI’s vision to grow beyond boundaries and be the leaders in AI conversational space.”

ORAI is a platform that offers customers end to end platform + solution + service. It is an all-in-one conversational AI, customer acquisition platform enabling clients to gain higher revenues & increased ROI using Humanised virtual assistant enabling Realtime 3-way communication, and Automated lead qualification. It charges one time integration fee and a monthly subscription fee based on usage scale. ORAI currently has over 100 customers including Sayaji Hotel, GMR Delhi, Group Landmark, Kataria Group, Emcure etc.

Swapnil Jain, co-founder and CEO, ORAI, says, “As IPV continues to show trust in our business growth, with the 2nd round led by the Platform, we are all set to expand our operations nationally and internationally. With WhatsApp Commerce becoming the biggest demand in the industry, ORAI has received multiple appreciations from customers for its high tech, high performing platform.”

The global conversational AI market size is expected to grow from $4.8 billion in 2020 to $13.9 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate of 21.9% during the forecast period. ORAI aims to be the leader in Conversational AI Space with constant innovations helping businesses connect better with customers.