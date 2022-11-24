JUST IN
Business Standard

Orchid Pharma antibiotic product for treating UTI coming to India: MD

Company says it's returning to profit after takeover by Dhanuka Laboratories under insolvency resolution

Topics
Orchid Pharma | Pharma sector | UTI

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Orchid Pharma
Orchid Pharma

Orchid Pharma, which was taken over by Dhanuka Laboratories under insolvency resolution in March 2020, is making a turn-around in revenue and profit as it commercialises a molecule developed in-house, said its senior executive.

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 14:04 IST

`
