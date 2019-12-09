Organic growth, expanding distribution reach add fizz to Varun Beverages

One name that is grabbing investor attention in the consumption space is Varun Beverages, PespiCo’s India franchise. The stock has surged 45 per cent rise in the past one year, led by the acquisition of PepsiCo’s southern and western territories in India.

And with strong improvement expected in return ratios, the stock is likely to see further upsides. As per a Bloomberg poll of analysts, the return on equity of Varun Beverages is likely to go up to 19 per cent by CY2021 from 15.5 per cent in CY2018, led by substantially better margins. The company follows the ...