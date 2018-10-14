Orient fights to keep the brand relevant, targets millennial buyers

For years, the ceiling fans category was dominated by a large group of unbranded products and fans were considered to be more of a commodity purchase. For brands such as Orient Fans, the fight for a long time, was to create a niche for its label and build recall and trust in what was largely a budget category.

Today, as millennial buyers look for technologically superior products and the choice for cooling systems gets wider, the company is fighting a different enemy: irrelevance. To connect with a new audience and play to their needs, Orient Fans has worked with Tata Elxsi on a premium ...