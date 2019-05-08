Other airlines step in to fill up Jet-shaped hole in sky within 12 months

Given the unlikelihood of Jet Airways finding a bidder by the Friday deadline, passenger growth might take a hit for the next 12-24 months. But the situation will also reduce competition and accentuate the consolidation of an industry facing hyper-competition and growing losses.

According to CAPA, in 2019-20, domestic traffic is projected to grow at around 14-16 per cent, while international traffic will grow by 10-12 per cent. All the airlines combined are projected to add over 90 planes to meet this growth. Yet with the closure of services by Jet Airways (which had 115 ...