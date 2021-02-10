OTT consumption grew 13% in 2020, led by sports: RedSeer Consulting

As the country went into lockdown last year, the Indian over-the-top (OTT) space saw some interesting trends. Top among these was a 13 per cent rise in video OTT consumption, and sports streaming seeing the highest consumption, according to new research by Consulting.

“Originals consumption has grown more than 50 per cent in the last year as consumers’ preference to binge watch unique thrillers and action stories has grown. Players have also invested more into creating them,” said Nikhil Dalal, senior consultant at

“Watching some of the favorite shows and movies on repeat enabled the engagement above Jan 2020 levels, despite a drop in supply of daily soaps. On the other hand, IPL and sports activities since September 2020 made the consumption to rise again by over 25 per cent compared to January 2020 levels," he added.





Net Promoter Score is a metric dependent on content library, quality of content, pricing and overall app/web experience offered. Content quality is more important here as just having more price and lower content quality won't help.



A higher NPS, which is the case for subscription video on demand platforms (Netflix and Prime Video) means they have a relatively higher positive sentiment and higher satisfaction with respect to content quality, app experience. The more the NPS the higher will be the user's preference to spend time on platform and higher retention rates.