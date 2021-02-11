OTTs upgrade self regulation code for content with 'implementation toolkit'

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) said Thursday that 17 leading Online Curated Content Providers in India have agreed to adopt an Implementation Toolkit (“Tool Kit”) building on the Universal Self-Regulation Code (“Code”) introduced on September 04, 2020.

The signatories to the code include ZEE5, Viacom 18 (Voot), Disney+ Hotstar, Video, Netflix, SonyLiv, MX Player, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Alt Balaji, Arre, HoiChoi, Hungama, Shemaroo, Discovery Plus, Aha and Lionsgate Play. The Tool Kit will effective from 10 February 2021.

The “Implementation Toolkit” will guide signatories on issues like relevant laws, fair and transparent functioning of the grievance redressal mechanism, with escalation to an advisory panel with independent members, training programmes for creative and legal teams of OCCPs to enhance the knowledge and nuances of laws that govern content, awareness programmes for consumers to help increase understanding and use of age rating, content descriptor and parental controls and implementation of a detailed audit and compliance mechanisms.

“This Tool Kit amplifies all the critical points that were addressed in the Code signed last year and aims to address feedback received from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, particularly on strengthening the grievance redressal mechanism. It further sets out clear tent poles that the OCCPs need to undertake to achieve a common goal of entertaining millions of Indians responsibly," said Amit Goenka, Chair, Digital Entertainment Committee, IAMAI.

IAMAI will further constitute an "IAMAI Secretariat for the Code," comprising of representatives of the signatories to the Code and IAMAI which will administer the implementation of the Code and the Toolkit.

The Association, which counts Facebook, Google and others as members, aims to develop a process to seek periodic updates from the signatories on their progress with respect to compliance with the provisions of the Code.